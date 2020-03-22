BROOKS, Mary Chandler, 91, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jesse L. Brooks; and a grandson, Willie Brooks Bost. Mary is survived by her daughter, Marsha Bost (Bill); son, Gary Brooks (Mary); four grandchildren, Michael Bost, Nicole Sandridge (Eric), Jesse and Eliza Brooks; three great-grandchildren, Flynn, Cora and Boyd Sandridge; sister-in-law, Barbara Chandler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church, the Eastern Star and was a hairstylist for many years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Ln., Richmond, Va. 23223. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
UPDATE: Fairfax County man dies of respiratory failure as Virginia suffers third coronavirus-related death