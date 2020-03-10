BROOKS, Maxine "Pat" Leona, 80, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 53 years, Robert James Brooks Sr.; father, Floyd Wilbur Curtis; mother, Maxine Leona Virginia Roberts; sister, Edith C. Carmichael; son-in-law, Wayne L. Mallory; and daughter-in-law, Katherine Brooks. She is survived by her children, Michael D. Fisher, Anna M. Mallory, Stewart C. Fisher, Robert J. Brooks Jr., Mark E. Brooks Sr. (Carolyn), Christopher A. Brooks Sr. and William "Billy" E. Brooks; grandchildren, James Fisher, Stephanie Bates, Joshua Fisher, Courtney Fisher, Mark Brooks Jr., Chris Brooks Jr. and Kristin Brooks; great-grandchildren, Samara Bates, Sophia Fisher, Nikoli Fisher, Elijah Wilson, Grey Wilson, Devin Whitaker and Piper Fisher; brother, Marshall Curtis; sisters, Shirley Flint and Thelma Taylor; nieces, Cindy Holder, Dawn Carlyle, Verna Mitteer and Deanna Struk; and extended family and friends. Pat enjoyed travel, especially trips out west with her husband "Bobby." She was a loving, caring mother who always opened her door to family and friends. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:00AM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
