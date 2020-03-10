BROOKS, Melvin Lloyd, 80, of Tappahannock, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was a retired salesman for Moore's Building Supply and Tappahannock Building Supply. He was a former member of Tappahannock Jaycees and Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a former member of the Northern Neck Home Builders Association and served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mattye Helen Brooks; and his brother, Billy Brooks. He is survived by his wife, Terry Bryant Brooks; daughter, April Brooks (Larry Pierson); sister, Dorothy "Cookie" Elliott; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, Virginia. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Reverend Bob McKinley officiating. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 807, Tappahannock, Virginia 22560, or to the St. Margaret's School Annual Fund, P.O. Box 158, Tappahannock, Virginia 22560.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Melvin Lloyd Brooks, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel
206 N. Church Ln.
TAPPAHANNOCK, VA 22560
206 N. Church Ln.
TAPPAHANNOCK, VA 22560
Guaranteed delivery before Melvin Lloyd's Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel
206 N. Church Ln.
TAPPAHANNOCK, VA 22560
206 N. Church Ln.
TAPPAHANNOCK, VA 22560
Guaranteed delivery before Melvin Lloyd's Service begins.