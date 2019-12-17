BROOKS, PASCHAL JR.

BROOKS, Paschal Dorsett Jr., 86, of Manakin-Sabot, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paschal Dorsett Sr. and Hilda Reynolds Brooks; and his first wife of 55 years, Patricia "Patsy" McCaslin Brooks. He is survived by his wife, Carol Fuller Brooks; children, Paschal "Pat" Dorsett Brooks III (Jill), George "Ric" Hendrix Brooks and Sarah Brooks; grandchildren, Paschal "Tad" Dorsett Brooks IV, Molly Gee, Aaron Brooks, Ashley McNeal, Taylor Hilliar, Dillon Sprouse and Jack Brooks; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Katherine Brooks Waddell. Pat graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and continued his education at both Hampden Sydney and the University of Richmond. After serving in the Army in the 7th Infantry Division in Korea, Pat went on to become an IBM representative and later retired as the owner and President of P.D. Brooks Company after 40 years. Pat also served as the former President of the American Traffic Safety Association, was on the Board of Directors of American Roadbuilders Association, served on the Industrial Development Authority of Henrico and Goochland Counties and was a member of the Hermitage Country Club for over 48 years, serving on the Board of Directors. He was a former member, Trustee and Deacon of Dover Baptist Church, was a member of Berea Baptist Church and attended Corrottoman Baptist Church. A celebration of his life, led by Rev. Ronald C. Hall, Rev. John Baldwin, Rev. David Cromer and Rev. Todd Kube will be held at Dover Baptist Church, 635 Manakin Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103, on Wednesday, December 18, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to The Berea Baptist Church Facility Improvement Fund, 15475 Ashland Rd., Rockville, Virginia 23146. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
