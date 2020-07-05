BROOKS, Pauline Decker, died peacefully in her sleep on June 21, 2020. Pauline was born on June 6, 1930, in Botetourt County, Virginia, the daughter of Carl and Mamie (Goad) Decker and the sister of Ralph and Imogene, all of whom predeceased her. She was married to Joseph E. Brooks for almost 50 years until his death in 2003. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Eareckson (and her husband, Michael) of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Donna Brooks of West Hartford, Conn.; two granddogs, one grandcat and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and many friends and neighbors that treated her like family. Pauline valued education, making it her mission to go to college (Westhampton College at the University of Richmond, Class of 1953). She was a school teacher for over 20 years, mostly fourth grade. Incoming students feared getting "Mrs. Brooks," whose reputation for discipline and high standards in the classroom preceded her. By the end of the school year, many students appreciated the value she brought to their lives and would return in later years to let her know. Pauline had a strong faith from a young age and often credited the church for getting her where she was going in life. Many of her life-long friends came from church. She spoke often of the importance of a church family and especially in recent years, the clergy and members of Grace Baptist Church in Richmond heeded the call to support her in many ways. Pauline was a social butterfly. She often proclaimed "I like people." She had more social engagements than anyone else we knew - season tickets to The Forum and play series, Open University of The Shepherd's Center of Richmond, Woman's Club of Bon Air, Sassy Lassies, the Dumbarton School retirees group, the nine hole golf group and many church activities, to name just a few. The pandemic surely crimped her style. She also put her social skills to work by tirelessly campaigning, including door-to-door visits, for her husband, Joe, who successfully ran for the Richmond City Council on a number of occasions in his "retirement." Pauline also had a love for music that she passed on to her daughters. She sang for many years in church choir. She would also make up operettas while and about doing laundry or taking care of other household chores, which she took seriously. The woman kept a clean house! Pauline went out on a high note, having just celebrated her 90th birthday with a church-organized car parade and balloons and lots of birthday cards. She took special pleasure from the cards since so many of them affirmed her and her life. Perhaps she took that as the universe's pat on the back for a job well done to turn the page to the next chapter. In lieu of flowers, please make a special effort to be kind to someone and make a donation in her memory to a charity of your choice or to Children Incorporated, P.O. Box 72848, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235 or childrenincorporated.org, noting her name to continue support of her sponsored child. A virtual memorial service will be posted on the YouTube channel of Grace Baptist Church of Richmond by July 25.View online memorial
