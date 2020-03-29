BROOKS, Robert Franklin, 80, of Richmond, passed away at his home on March 19, 2020, and into the presence of the Lord. Robert was predeceased by his parents, Robert Noel Brooks and Annie Mae Miles; and his brother, Edward Noel Brooks. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Patricia Wilson Brooks; his daughter, Courtenay B. Rainey (Howard) of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; his sons, Robert Franklin Brooks Jr. (Rebecca) of Oak Harbor, Washington and Thomas Noel Brooks (Stephanie) of Henrico, Virginia; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Robert graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1957, and became the first in his family to attend college. He earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Richmond in 1961 and 1964, respectively. Upon graduating law school, Robert commenced what became a successful 38-year career at Hunton & Williams law firm. During his tenure, Robert served as the firm's chairman of the litigation section for 11 years and was a member of the executive committee for 12 years. In addition to trying numerous cases throughout his career, Robert argued and actively participated in appeals in the Second, Fourth, Fifth and Eleventh Circuit Courts of Appeal, the Supreme Court of Virginia and the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. For his dedication to the legal profession, Robert was recognized as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. In light of his professional achievements, Robert emphasized the value of education to his children and grandchildren. His love of education, in fact, led him to return to school in his 50's, where he earned a Master's of Humanities degree from University of Richmond. Throughout his life, Robert never lost sight of the importance of his faith, family and serving others. As an adult, he rededicated his life to Christ and became a member of Second Baptist Church, where he worshipped for 39 years. At church, Robert served in many capacities, especially as an adult Sunday school teacher. In addition to his church devotion, Robert served with various organizations, including the Board of Trustees of the University of Richmond, the Board of Trustees of the Leland Center for Theological Studies, the Board of Trustees for the M.S. Society and the Board of The Steward School. In all that Robert did, his faith was evident to others as shown by his honesty, kindness, generosity and love. Robert was described by many as a true southern gentleman. Upon retiring in 2002, Robert returned to his roots by devoting much of his time to the outdoors. His late father's love for animals became Robert's passion, and he could often be found rabbit hunting with his beagle pack. Robert approached beagle acquisitions with as much scrutiny as he did when someone sought his legal counsel. It amused his sons to lovingly observe Robert evaluate the genetic pedigrees of beagles with his ubiquitous legal pad. Robert will be deeply missed, but his kindness, love, generosity and compassion will endure through the many lives he impacted. Due to recent events, there will be a private graveside service. A memorial service for Robert will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth or anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38-39View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT BROOKS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.