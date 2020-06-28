BROOKS, Roger Lewis, was born on February 28, 1952 and finished his battle with Early Onset Dementia on June 23, 2020, at the age of 68. A resident of Winterpock, he was predeceased by his father, Lewis Brooks; and his mother, Lillian Vest Brooks. Roger began his career at the University of Richmond Bookstore as the shipping and receiving clerk in 1980 and retired in 2018 after serving many years as the bookstore manager. Roger is survived by his wife, Ann (Furr); son, Bret, his wife, Sarah; son, Caleb, his wife, Lauren; daughter, Katie, her husband, Locke Taylor III; Grandpa's two precious grandsons, David and Michael; brother, Glenn, his wife, Kathi; nephew, Jason, his wife, Courtney; grandniece, Paisley; and many extended family members. A memorial service will be held July 11, at 11 a.m. at Cloverhill Church, 12310 Bailey Bridge Road. The family suggests in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to Cloverhill Church, P.O. Box 6110, Midlothian, Va. 23112.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days