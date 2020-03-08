BROOKS, Ronald Gaston, 73, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away March 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaston E. "Pete" and Violet V. Brooks. He is survived by his wife, Beverley C. Brooks; daughter, Tammy Ann Cook; one grandson, one great-granddaughter; sister, Lorie Brooks; brothers, Kenneth D. Brooks (Becky) and James M. Brooks (Faye); sister-in-law, Evelyn C. Green (O.T.); and brother-in-law, Charles E. Clarke (Carolyn). He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1964 to 1968 and was a Vietnam veteran. He was also a member of Manchester Lodge No. 14, AF&AM; Manchester Chapter No. 53, OES; and Second Branch Baptist Church. He was retired from AT Services. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Masonic Home of Virginia, Second Branch Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.View online memorial
