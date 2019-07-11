BROOKS, Sherri Lynn, of Mechanicsville, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer Friday, June 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Larry Brooks; father, William Johnson; sisters, Beckie Ennis (Vinnie) and Janie Johnson; brother, Jeff Johnson; sister-in-law, Dianne Seargent (Gene); nieces and nephews, Mitchell Seargent (Lauren), Caitlin Matous (Stephen), Owen Murphy and Will Murphy. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Sherri's life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial