BROOKS, Susan Richter, age 63, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Susan was a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend to all. She loved animals and especially her dogs. Susan, originally from Richmond, worked for the Catholic church more than 20 years. She had a kind heart and the soul of a caregiver. She took care of her mother-in-law in her home for seven years. If Susan wasn't loving people or animals, she may have been enjoying board games or the beach. Susan will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph B. and Anne Kersey Richter; and brother, Joseph B. Richter. Susan is survived by her husband, Rodney Brooks of Sugar Grove, Va.; sisters, Sandra Claytor and husband, Tommy, Sharon Williams; brother, Steven K. Richter, all of Richmond, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Jeanette Mullins of Richmond, Va. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 South Randolph Street, Richmond, Va. 23220, with Father Raner Lucila officiating. To share memories of Susan Richter Brooks, or express condolences, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Susan's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.View online memorial
