BROOKS, Sylvia Elaine, age 71, of Bon Air, Va., suddenly passed away to rest in the arms of her Savior on November 26, 2019. She joins in Heaven her mother, Audrey Rose Crooks; and her niece, Mary Elizabeth Brooks (MEB), whom she will no longer miss. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Gregory Thomas Brooks, her soulmate of 44 years; daughter, Kelly Marie Brooks Waters (Dan); and son, Christopher Thomas Brooks; sister, Cynthia Brown; and cousin, Richard LaVergne of Texas; brother-in-law, Herb Brooks (Jo Ann); niece, Emily Brooks Walker (Gray); great-nephew, Baby Brooks Walker; and devoted best friend, Lisa White. Special friends include her "Sandbox Sisters," "Tennis Buddies" and "Birdies." Sylvia was born and raised in Baytown, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and was a diehard Aggie. She moved to Virginia in 1974 to teach at VCU and soon after met and married Greg. Sylvia and Greg shared their deep faith in Jesus, a love for movies, traveling, Broadway shows and their dogs! She worked for Dominion Power until having her children. She later returned to work as a dedicated employee for 20 years with CCPS, where she retired in 2016. Sylvia taught English at the community college and high school levels and finished out her career in education as an administrator with the CCPS Night School program. She loved her family and friends, reading her Bible, her church, teaching English, talking about history, Hallmark movies, playing tennis and her precious dogs, Algernon, Snowball, Baxter and Rudy. Sylvia had a sharp wit, wonderful sense of humor, infectious laugh and endless jokes! She was a blessing to her students, a loyal friend, a kind and compassionate woman and deeply loved her husband and children with all her heart. Sylvia's family is grateful for the caring visits, calls, cards, meals and kindness over the past few years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Stony Point Presbyterian Church, 2330 Buford Road, Bon Air, Va. 23235. Reception to follow. Interment will be private in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stony Point Church; please indicate Deacons or Missions fund.