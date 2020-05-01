BROOKS, Sylvia Louise Branch, of Chesterfield County, Virginia, peacefully transitioned to Heaven on April 23, 2020, at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, Whirley Lee Brooks Jr. "Monkey"; as well her parents, Carrie Robinson Branch and Jessie J. Branch Sr.; siblings, Douglas Sr. "Doug," Robert "Mutt"(Edith), Evelyn "Pie," Jesse "Jack," Jeanette, Winston "Tex" and Thomas "Tommy"; marital siblings-in-law, Cornelius "Sonny," Irvin "Mickey," Alvin "Spook and Vernelle "Honey"; and granddaughter, April. Her spirit and life accepted by daughter, Sylvia Brooks Jefferson; and son Whirley Lee Brooks III; siblings, Florine "Frissy"(Melvin), Nancy, William "Man" (Rebecca), Melvin "Winkie"; marital siblings-in-law, Shirley, Geraldine (Herbert) and Carolyn; grandchildren, Tiffany, NiToya, Alicia and Andrea; with a host of 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of dedicated family and friends. A viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St., Richmond, Va.View online memorial
