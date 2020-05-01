BROOKS, SYLVIA

Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION IF VENTURING NEAR RIVERBANKS. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY SHOULD RISING WATER THREATEN YOUR SAFETY. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/AKQ. CLICK ON THE RIVERS AND LAKES ICON BENEATH THE POINT AND CLICK FORECAST MAP. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO FOR FURTHER UPDATES... && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM. * FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 07:30 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 7.7 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 14.3 FEET BY SATURDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 15.0 FEET...BEGIN MODERATE FLOODING. RESIDENCES NEAR GAGE THREATENED WITH SOME DRIVEWAYS UNDER ONE TO ONE AND A HALF FEET OF WATER. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 14.3 FEET ON MAY 27 2017. &&