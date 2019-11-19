BROOKS, Therin, 37, a fine artist and resident of Eureka, Calif., died on November 15, 2019, in an auto accident on route to a conference in Portland, Ore. Born on December 28, 1981, in Richmond, Va., Therin is survived by their parents, Katherine Moody Brooks and James F. Brooks (Fran); brother, Whit Brooks (Emily Haenselman); nieces, Daisy and Oriane; in addition to numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, a family of dear friends; and Loubert, their family's beloved pit bull. Therin received a BFA in fine arts in painting from the Pratt Institute of Art and Design in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2004. Their work, often rich in allegorical symbolism, was represented in galleries worldwide. At the time of their death, Therin was pursing a master's degree in clinical psychology to become a licensed therapist. Therin's lifelong love of the outdoors and adventure was best illustrated by a cross-country trip on a tall bike that they built. Indeed, their community and friends stretched around the globe. Deeply and exuberantly loved by so many, Therin's was an indomitable spirit that lives on beyond this life's confines. Details of celebrations of life in California and Virginia are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Gender Health Center, www.thegenderhealthcenter.org or The Raven Project Eureka, 523 T St., Eureka, Calif. 95501, (707) 443-7099.View online memorial
