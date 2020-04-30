BROOKS, Thomas Edward Sr., 76, of Charles City, departed this life on April 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by two children, Zina and Thomas Brooks Jr.; parents, Annie and John Brooks Sr.; and three sisters, Alma Brooks, Carolyn Rogers and Shirley Ashlock. He is survived by his wife, Hattie Brooks; four daughters, Carol Brown (Thomas), Valerie, Audrey and Christa Brooks; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Jr., Clayton and Carlton Brooks Sr.; four sisters, Berthel Williams, Martha Charity, Keen Frazier and Annette Brooks; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Parrish Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 12401 John Tyler Memorial Hwy., Charles City.View online memorial
