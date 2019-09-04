BROOKS, Walker Thomas, 95, of Studley, departed this life on September 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Lois S. Brooks; his son, Wayne T. Brooks; and two stepgranddaughters, Tanya Tingle Creel and Kristina Coleman. He is survived by his daughter, Betty B. Coleman (John); two grandsons, Christopher Whiteowl and Trey Tingle (Shannon); honorary granddaughter, Lorien Nelson; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019. Interment will follow in Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery.View online memorial