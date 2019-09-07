BROOKS, Winston Rucker "Bobby" Jr., 72, met his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winston Rucker Brooks and Martha Rueger Brooks. He is survived by several cousins, Robert Alan Brooks (Donna), Thomas Richard Brooks (Nancy), Jean Holly McMurtry (Tom), Kathy Susan Mintz (David), Karen Lee Wilson (Charles) and Judy Kay Crutchfield (Luther). We want to thank the entire staff at Lucy Corr Nursing Home, where he had been a resident for nearly 33 years. Bobby's remains rest at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Lucy Corr Nursing Home in the Mast Auditorium. The interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lucy Corr Foundation, 6800 Lucy Corr Blvd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832, or a charity of your choice.View online memorial