BROOM, Edna B., 97, of Mechanicsville, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. She is survived by her children, E. Carolan Berkley, John R. Broom and R. Alan Broom (Barbara); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; sister, Marion Robertson; as well as several nieces and nephews. Edna loved traveling, sewing and was an active member of her church. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. that afternoon following the visitation at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

