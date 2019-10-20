BROOM, Edna B., 97, of Mechanicsville, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. She is survived by her children, E. Carolan Berkley, John R. Broom and R. Alan Broom (Barbara); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; sister, Marion Robertson; as well as several nieces and nephews. Edna loved traveling, sewing and was an active member of her church. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. that afternoon following the visitation at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881