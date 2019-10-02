BROUGHTON, David Oliver, was born March 5, 1940, and died September 29, 2019; the first born of Oliver and Nancy Broughton. He is survived by his two younger brothers, John (Donna) and Paul (Martha); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was an outstanding student at Thomas Dale High School, president of the SCA, member of the National Honor Society and king of the prom. He enrolled in the aeronautical engineering curriculum at Virginia Tech in 1958. He was a co-op student and spent alternate quarters working for NASA at Langley. He was inducted into the Tau Beta Pi Honorary Engineering Society at Virginia Tech. In April 1962, he was involved in a single vehicle crash and suffered traumatic brain injury. After spending a year in the hospital, his parents brought him home to care for him. A community effort was mobilized to "pattern" David to attempt to bring back his speech and mobility. Hundreds of volunteers from Chesterfield County formed teams to come to the Broughton home six times a day for several years to help his rehabilitative efforts. The results were an improvement in coordinated movements and cognitive understanding, but they did not result in speech or the ability to walk as all had hoped. They did result in David better understanding his surroundings and his understanding of what was being said to him. David's father died in 1969 and his mother continued to care for him at home after that with help and support from many people, especially Lottie Branch, who became his care giver during the day. In April 1982, when his mother could no longer keep him at home because of her health, David became a resident of Lucy Corr Nursing Home, where he resided until his death. We will be forever grateful to the many aides, nurses and other staff who took a personal interest in and showed great compassion to David. He rewarded them and us with wonderful laughter and many endearing smiles. His life was tragic. David was a star whose potential was suddenly dashed. Yet his was a life that touched thousands, helping them understand the importance of compassion, of reaching beyond themselves to help someone else. His infectious laugh or his smile could make your day. His ashes will be inurned in Bethany Cemetery in Norge Virginia in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, be extra nice to someone you do not know or with whom you may politically disagree.View online memorial