BROWDER, Willie Mae Clary, age 94, died October 23, 2019. Mrs. Browder was predeceased by her husband, Winston F. Browder. She is survived by two sons, Stephen (Brenda) and Greg (Cindy); and two grandchildren, Caitlin and Madison Browder. The funeral service will be a graveside service at Edgerton Memorial Cemetery, Lawrenceville, Va., at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Edgerton Memorial Cemetery or the Edgerton United Methodist Church, c/o Jane Ward, P.O. Box 2, Dinwiddie, Va. 23841. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, will be handling the arrangements.View online memorial