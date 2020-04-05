BROWN, Adell Morris, 67, of Manakin-Sabot, departed this life to be with the Lord March 31, 2020. Surviving to mourn her life are her mother, Daisy A. Morris; sisters, Dorothy C. Morris and Blanche M. Spencer; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 6, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Funeral services are private.View online memorial
