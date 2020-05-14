BROWN (BREEDLOVE), Judith A., 71, of Richmond, quietly drifted into eternal life on the night of Monday, May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death most recently by her beloved husband, Vaughan E. Breedlove; parents, Louis Jr. and Daisy Morse Brown; and grandson, Langston Emmanuel Hopkins. Surviving are her loving daughter, Melissa J. Anderson-Hopkins; stepsons, Vaughan E. Jr., Vinton of Philadelphia, Pa. and Vaughan E. Breedlove III; two grandchildren, Louis Brown Hopkins (LB) and London Victoria Hopkins (The Duchess); brother, Mark Brown Jr. of Lynchburg, Va.; six dedicated nieces and nephews, a host of great-nieces and nephews; a devoted sister in love, Gail Brown; six godchildren, other relatives and friends. A private memorial celebration for family only will be held 12 noon Saturday, May 16, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Dr. Sylvester T. Smith officiating. The service may be viewed via livestream at scottsfuneralhome.com. Please honor Judy's memory with fun and inspirational moments in her online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
