BROWN, Carolyn Washington, of Richmond, passed away February 20, 2020. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, February 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where the family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at New Vine Baptist Church, 5100 John Tyler Memorial Highway, Charles City, Va., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment Elam Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 28
Viewing
Friday, February 28, 2020
11:00AM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Family will receive friends
Friday, February 28, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM
New Vine Baptist Church
5100 John Tyler Memorial Highway
Charles City, VA 23030
Feb 29
Interment
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00AM
Elam Baptist Church Cemetery
9050 Old Elam Cemetery Road
Charles CityC, VA 23030
