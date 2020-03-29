BROWN, Charlotte B., 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., died March 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester A. Brown. Surviving are her daughter, Gayle P. Baker; two sons, Charles J. and Gregory L. Baker; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann B. Allen; other relatives and friends. The family would like to express their heart felt thanks to Bon Secours Hospice Richmond for the wonderful care they provided. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, April 1, from 10 to 8 p.m. A private interment will be held at Virginia Veterans Cemetery Amelia. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at St. Philip's Episcopal Church at a later date. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
