BROWN, DAVID III

BROWN, Mr. David Tucker III. Dave Brown, fondly referred to as "Hollywood" by his family, left us quickly on March 25, 2020. David Tucker Brown III, of Nellysford, was born November 27, 1950, in Danville, Va., to Aurelia Huger Rutherfoord and the late Edward Trigg Brown. Dave was imbued with graciousness and a kind, creative soul. He enjoyed working in Roanoke, Richmond and Nelson County. Dave was a devoted wine aficionado and owned and managed Corks and Kegs for several years. Conversation on wine and craft beers were among his specialties, prompting his nephew to say, "Dave was way ahead of his time in the craft beer business, and he also knew the true value of a bottle of wine." Dave was an avid lover of music and especially devoted and inspired by the Beatles. He had a wealth of knowledge about the group and would eagerly entertain anyone who expressed an interest. Dave's other love was the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he resided these last 10 years. He was a fixture in the Wintergreen neighborhood and enjoyed an enormous number of friends in the area. Dave also loved his animals, particularly Hopper, a loyal, devoted black lab, who gave him much joy. In addition to his father, Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Maury Gatewood Brown. Dave is survived by his mother, Aurelia Huger Rutherfoord Brown; his sister and brother-in-law, Aurelia and Jimmy Lewis and their two daughters, Anne Aurelia and Liza; his brothers and their families, Tom and Margy Brown and children, Thomas (Claire), Tucker and Margaret; and Trigg and Carrington Brown and their sons, Trigg (Patty) and Thompson. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Hunter and Emmet Avery. Dave will be interred in Hollywood Cemetery. Final arrangements are yet to be made, but an announcement will go out to his friends upon finalization. Memorials can be made to the Wintergreen Nature Foundation (twnf.org) or Maymont Foundation (Maymont.org).View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers