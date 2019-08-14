BROWN, DIANA

BROWN, Rev. Diana S., 74, of Richmond, died August 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Brown; and daughter, Tanya Buster. Surviving are her daughter, Sanya Young; son, Charles E. Buster Jr.; three grandchildren, Erika Roache (James), Amber Buster and Anthony Buster; great-granddaughter, Aubree Roache; sister, Gloria S. Page (Phillip); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, at Fourth Baptist Church, 2800 P. Street. Dr. Wiliam E. Jackson Sr. officiating. Dr. Emory Berry Jr., eulogist. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial