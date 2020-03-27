BROWN, Doris L., September 2, 1944 to March 22, 2020. Doris went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in her passing by her mother, Mazzie Q. Webb. Doris leaves behind a loving and devoted husband, James T. Brown Sr.; three sons, James T. Brown Jr., Terry L. Brown and Calvin O. Brown Sr.; as well as a host of loving family and friends. A private service will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020, at B.W. White Funeral Home, King William Courthouse Chapel. A public celebration of Doris' life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
