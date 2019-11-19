BROWN, DR. EUGENE

BROWN, The Rev. Dr. Eugene S. Jr., 85, of Midlothian, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Richmond. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy V. Brown; sons, Edwin (Sinceray) and Gregory; daughter, Barbara; two stepdaughters; sisters, Helen and Vera; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cumberland, Va. Rev. Lawanda Hampton presiding, Rev. Dr. Jonathan Stubbs, eulogist. Interment in the church cemetery. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com

