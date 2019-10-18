BROWN, Earl Winston Sr., 84, of New Kent, Va., transitioned on Monday, October 14, 2019. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel Atkins Brown; and two daughters, Cenia Brown and Nedra Lindsey. He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Earl W. Brown Jr. (Rita); three grandchildren, Ashleigh "Pudiecake" Patterson (Jason), Quentin Brown of the Netherlands and Alicia "Snoop" Brown; two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Elijah Patterson; son-in-law, William Lindsey; three brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at New Elam Baptist Church, 8101 Cumberland Rd., New Kent, Va., on Monday at 1 p.m. Pastor Les Venable, officiating. Viewing will be available at the church from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment New Elam Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial