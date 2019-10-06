BROWN, Edith C., 87, of Montpelier, Va., passed peacefully surrounded by loving family on October 3, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Wayne T. Brown and Chris Brown (Libby); grandchildren, William and Carson Brown and Wayne Jr.; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Edith loved her country home of 45 years in Montpelier and was never happier anywhere else. She loved going to yard sales with her friends, creating beautiful arts and crafts and adding to her portfolio of collectables. She donated her time to help disadvantaged children and spent much of her career as a medical practice administrator helping people every day. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, the best mother ever, matriarch to a wide and loving family and an active member of Dunn's Chapel United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Her kindness and grace touched everyone who knew her. The family will receive friends Monday, October 7, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 8, 11 a.m. at Bethany Christian Church Cemetery, Bumpass, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.altz.orgView online memorial