BROWN, ETTA

BROWN, Deaconess Etta Hope, 86, departed this life Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly; and two granddaughters, Elaina and Amari Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot, Va. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
