BROWN, Eva Virginia "Jenny," born March 18, 1955, went to be with our heavenly father on October 6, 2019, after a short but fierce battle with cancer. Jenny was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth "Bootsie" and Alma Miles, of Richmond, Va. Jenny was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Carroll Stuart Brown. Jenny spent the majority of her life teaching, and never met a child she did not love. She was full of life, kind to all and always strived to make others smile. Later in life, Jenny met her longtime partner, Edward Worley, where they shared a beach life, which she loved. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Jennifer Goad McClenny-Campbell (Steven), Savanna McClenny, Jacob McClenny, Christopher Fred Goad Jr. (Carrie), Virginia Goad, Anna Goad, Cailin Goad, Olivia Goad, Julia Goad, Christy Goad, Lucas Goad, Avery Goad, Heidi Goad, Lori Goad Morse (Mitch), Michael Morse, Hayle Morse and Carroll "C.B" Brown (Jessica), Ariana Brown, Mia Brown; her aunt and uncle, Earl and Earlene Garrison; lifelong friend, Judy Zigler; close friend, Angela Burgos; and an abundance of friends and family from Virginia and North Carolina. There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. in OBX on the beach at 1st Street.