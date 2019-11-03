BROWN, FLORENCE

BROWN, Florence Bolton, died peacefully October 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Brown. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Johnston (Pete) and Mary Cathron Brown; son, C. Franklin Brown (Victoria); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Rebecca Rosser. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Road, Richmond, Va. 23226. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church.

View online memorial

