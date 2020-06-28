BROWN, Florence Rice, 93, of Mechanicsville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl "Pete" Brown; and is survived by her nieces and nephews, William Hariu (Ellen), Virginia Pittman Adams (David), David Pittman (Emilye), James Pittman, Ginny Brumfield and Trish Hariu; multiple nieces and nephews; and four devoted caregivers, Dearl Pollard, Carolyn Greeme, Kristin Holte and Marie Puckett. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The family asks that if you are ill or have concerns about potential exposure to pathogens, online condolences be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, or Bon Secours Hospice.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days