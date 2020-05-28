BROWN, GEORGE

BROWN, George Kenneth, 76, left this earth May 22, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Graduated West Virginia Tech with an associate's degree in electrical engineering. Received his B.S. degree from RPI (now VCU). Successful 36-year career with VEPCO (Dominion Energy). Avid golfer and country music lover, loyal friend with a wicked sense of humor and proud Grandpa. Preceded in death by brother, Marvin Billiter. Survived by brother, Daniel Billiter; loving wife of 55 years, Susan E. Brown; son, Scott K. Brown; daughter, Teresa B. Edwards (Eddie); grandchildren, Taylor, Kendall and Dillon; "The Court People"; numerous friends and extended family. Thanks to Ascend Hospice, The Memory Center and The Manorhouse. Celebration of Life announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org/honor-memorial-gifts or the charity of your choice.

View online memorial