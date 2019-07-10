BROWN, Gloria Smith, 95, of Richmond and Colonial Heights, passed away on July 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, E. Allison and Sadie Thompson Smith of Petersburg; husband, Bernard Martin Brown; daughter, Brenda Brown Goff; and sister, Maryann Smith Duffer. She is survived by her daughter, Anita Brown Nelson; grandchildren, David Martin Goff, Allison Kelsey Goff, Heather Middleton Craft; six great-grandchildren, Mitchell Craft, Lucas Craft, Gabriel Goff, Isabel Goff, Benjamin Wittrien, William Wittrien, all of Richmond; and son in-law, W.P. Goff of Sunset Beach, N.C. Gloria attended Averett College in Danville. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and later Derbyshire Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a secretary in the Colonial Heights School System and volunteered at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living the West End for their kind and loving care. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel, where a procession will be leaving at 10:30 a.m. for a graveside service in Southlawn Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial