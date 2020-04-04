BROWN, Grace Laverne (Johnson), of Richmond, Va., departed this life March 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Jackson, Beverly White, Elnora Brown and Marilyn Brown; grandsons, William Brown, Keith Jackson, Arthur Jackson, Ashanti White, Ronald Brown, Andre Brown and Jejuan Brown; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and good friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 9 (between 4 and 6 p.m. by appointment only). A memorial service will be scheduled later. Please contact Diane Jackson at 804-225-8044 to schedule viewing.

