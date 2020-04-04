BROWN, Grace Laverne (Johnson), of Richmond, Va., departed this life March 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Jackson, Beverly White, Elnora Brown and Marilyn Brown; grandsons, William Brown, Keith Jackson, Arthur Jackson, Ashanti White, Ronald Brown, Andre Brown and Jejuan Brown; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and good friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 9 (between 4 and 6 p.m. by appointment only). A memorial service will be scheduled later. Please contact Diane Jackson at 804-225-8044 to schedule viewing.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Woman in her 80s is first COVID-19 death in Chickahominy Health District
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers