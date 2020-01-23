BROWN, Gregory I. "Isaac Gregory," also known as Coach Karriem, 70, of Richmond, died January 16, 2020. Surviving are four daughters, Ashia Al-Karriem, Asmah "Ace" Karriem, Atiyah Karriem Jones (Lamaury) and Amora Brown; two sons, Elijah "Eli" Al-Karriem and Sulaymaan "Sumo" Al-Karriem; nine grandchildren; sister, Helena Lee; brother, Timothy Brown (Corless); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at Victorious Living Christian Center Church, 5186 Nine Mile Rd. Pastor John Brewer Jr. officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
