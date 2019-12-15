BROWN, Ilia D., 87, passed away on December 6, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Irby B. Brown; her parents, Eugene S. and Adeline E. DesPortes; and her two brothers, Gena and Bill-Bill. She is survived by her daughter, Cary Crabtree (George); her son, Marshall Brown (Cathey); her grandchildren, Addie, Lauren (Patrick), Julie (Graham), Andrew and Matthew; her great-granddaughters, Savannah and Riley; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She grew up in Richmond and attended St. Catherine's School and was a graduate of Longwood University, after which she taught physical education in Orange County, Va. She enjoyed spending summers at Malo Beach on the Chesapeake Bay at her family cottage. She was a lifelong member of The Woman's Club. She volunteered at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. She was a devoted member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, where she volunteered her time working in the May Fair House kitchen. The family would like to give a special thanks to the following caregivers, Aja, Cheryl, Taneka and Tasha (Lil'Bit), who provided sunshine and laughter on a daily basis. Also, a special thanks to Richard and Jeannie for the beautiful gifts of flowers and live music, and to the dedicated staff in the Parsons Health Care Unit at Westminster Canterbury that provided excellent care and support. She always had a smile to share and loved to laugh. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Grove Avenue, followed by a reception at Westminster Canterbury in the Commons Room. Contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church, Westminster Canterbury or the American Diabetes Association.View online memorial