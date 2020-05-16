BROWN, James Willie, 79, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, May 10, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his daughters, Sameatria Morton, Debra Butler, Priscilla Chandler; best friend, Rebecca Brown; a host of family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, where a walk-through visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, May 18, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com, followed by a 1 p.m. private service at Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
