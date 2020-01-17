BROWN, John F., 77, passed away January 9, 2020. He was a son of the late Sarah Greene and Junius Brown. John was preceded in death by his wife, Odessa J. Brown. He worked for the City of Richmond Public Works for 50 years, until his retirement. John is survived by his daughters, Lillian E., Barbara and Cynthia; sons, John, Joseph, Anthony, Wilbert and Leroy; sisters, Sarah, Mary, Mattie and Laura; brother, Jack; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. Funeral service is Saturday, January 18, at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.chilesfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
BROWN, JOHN
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM-8:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 18
Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
