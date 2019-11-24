BROWN, Judy Robb, 76, passed away on September 14, 2019, with her dear friend, Judy Fuquay by her side. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bert. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Carey Maxwell; grandson, Timothy D. Maxwell; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 26, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Many thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff with James River Hospice, Pam and Allen Walker at the Guest House and friends, Calvin Cash and Judy Fuquay, who all helped care for Judy in the final weeks of her life.View online memorial