BROWN, Julia M., 94, of Richmond, died July 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by two sons, William and David Brown. Surviving are her husband, Robert Brown Sr.; daughter, Julie A. Brown; three sons, Robert Jr. (Edna), Vernon J. (Henrietta) and George E. Brown; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Gilliam and Lula Garrett; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Tyrone Nelson officiating. Rev. William Jenkins, eulogist. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
