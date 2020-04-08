BROWN, Kenneth Andrew, 49, of Richmond, departed this life on April 1, 2020. He was the owner of KenMar Corp. in Richmond. He is survived by his wife, Christine Brown of Las Vegas, Nev.; four sons, Kenneth Brown Jr. of Ft. Sill, Okla., Austin Brown of Los Angeles, Calif., Aaron Gaines of Las Vegas, Nev. and Robert Gaines Jr. of Sacramento, Calif.; his brother, Kevin D. Brown; and his grandchildren, Malina Brown, Aria Brown, Eliana Brown and Maxwell Gaines. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 9, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. There will be a private interment in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland, Md. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.View online memorial
