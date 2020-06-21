BROWN, Larry Raymond, affectionately known as Ski, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on June 16, 2020. Ski loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a phenomenal painter, artist and tattooist. The world of art was his passion. He was a friend to all and stranger to none. Preceded in death by his mother, Etla Brown; and sister, Diane Johnson. He is survived by four daughters and two sons; father, Raymond Larry Brown; five siblings, grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va 23224. Due to COVID-19, viewing and all funeral services will be private. The Brown family wishes to thank all of you for the condolences and abundance of prayers and support during the loss of our loved one.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court