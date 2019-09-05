BROWN, Lillie Mae, age 79, of Richmond, departed this life August 30, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Gregory Brown and Andrew Brown; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Louella Benjamin and Virginia Lincoln; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends; among them two devoted, Mildred Barksdale (Walter) and Arlette Taylor. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral home. Dr. James Harris, pastor, officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Friday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial