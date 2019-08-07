BROWN, Louise W., 67, of Richmond, died August 1, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Veronica L. Brown and Dianna N. Jones (Alvin F. Jr.); son, Corey D. Brown; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Y. Brown; two brothers, Alfonso and David Brown; nieces, nephews, cousins; devoted friend, Prince Johnson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, August 8, at All Saints Apostolic Church, 2001 Royall Ave. Dr. Lona Rogers Miller officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial