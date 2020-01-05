BROWN, Louise Marie, 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this earth on Christmas Day, 2019. She was born to the late Joseph and Rose Fuggini in Westbury, N.Y., on April 26, 1941. Louise leaves behind her beloved family: husband, Joe; children, Helen Marie Buchanan (Alan) and Scott Brown (Kati); as well as her five grandchildren, Jake, Cole, Sarah, Allyson and Emma. Whether the beaches in Virginia and Florida or the pools she and Joe had at any of their homes, she was most at peace when with her family and the water. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. The family will receive visitors directly following the service at the church. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
