BROWN, Lovell, 87, of Sandston, passed away on January 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sr. (WWII Veteran); parents, Sim and Lottie; daughter, Wendy; and siblings, Sim Jr. and Betty. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charles Jr. and Timothy; grandchildren, Cierra, Charles II, Elijah, Timethia, B. Holloway, Darius, Titus and Ethan; and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends on January 24, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home in Richmond, where a service will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be private at a later date.View online memorial
