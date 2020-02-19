BROWN, Mable T., departed this life February 16, 2020. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd., on Friday, February 21, at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
