BROWN, Mary Jane "Janie" Harris, 87, of Waynesburg, Pa., died at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at home. She was born Thursday, March 3, 1932, in West Salisbury, Pa. A daughter of the late Fay Vincent Harris and Mary Bodes Harris. Mrs. Brown was a member of the American Sewing Guild. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and singing. She worked as a Registered Nurse from 1951 to 1997 at various hospitals and doctor's offices. Her husband, James Milton Brown, died August 7, 2011. Surviving are four daughters, Susan Eddy and her husband, Mike, of Waynesburg, Pa., Lori Manson of Grantham, N.H., Mara MacDonald of Winter Garden, Fla. and Jill Atkinson of Richmond, Va.; one son, Mark Brown and his wife, Anne, of Lutherville, Md.; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Miller and Chick O'Donnell, both of Salisbury, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased are one sister, Ruth James; two brothers, John Harris and William Harris. At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private. Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, Pa. 15370, have been entrusted with her services. www.milliken-throckmortonfh.comView online memorial
